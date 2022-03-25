Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Rating) fell 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58. 2,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 5,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price target on Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56.

Conifex Timber, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural grade dimension lumber and generation of bio-energy. Its activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, processing logs into lumber and wood chips, value added lumber finishing, and generation of electrical power. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.