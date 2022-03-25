Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stock Position Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Consolidated Edison worth $30,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,544,000 after buying an additional 921,807 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,622 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.73.

NYSE ED opened at $91.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.17 and a 12-month high of $91.43.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

