Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.50

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.50 and traded as low as $17.95. Constellium shares last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 416,400 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Constellium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Constellium had a return on equity of 115.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Constellium by 225.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Constellium during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium Company Profile (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

