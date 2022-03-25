Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.16.

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Harold Hamm acquired 300,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.30 per share, for a total transaction of $17,834,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $1,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,982,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after buying an additional 35,242 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,749. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

