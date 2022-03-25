CONTRACOIN Hits One Day Volume of $128,530.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $14.21 million and approximately $128,530.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000689 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000422 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000459 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00066828 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CTCN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,328,400 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.