Contrasting IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) & H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT)

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) and H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

IRadimed has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, H-CYTE has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

40.2% of IRadimed shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.1% of IRadimed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of H-CYTE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IRadimed and H-CYTE’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed $41.81 million 15.15 $9.32 million $0.74 68.15 H-CYTE $1.61 million 2.82 -$4.80 million ($0.03) -0.90

IRadimed has higher revenue and earnings than H-CYTE. H-CYTE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IRadimed and H-CYTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed 22.30% 13.92% 12.07% H-CYTE -297.52% N/A -480.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IRadimed and H-CYTE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00 H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A

IRadimed currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.72%. Given IRadimed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IRadimed is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Summary

IRadimed beats H-CYTE on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IRadimed (Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

About H-CYTE (Get Rating)

H-Cyte, Inc. engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

