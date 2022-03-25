Convergence Investment Partners LLC Acquires 197 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.8% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $629.45. The stock had a trading volume of 77,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,698. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $419.14 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $583.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $566.79.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.64.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

