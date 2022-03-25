Convergence Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,444 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.4% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.33. 208,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,713,841. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $142.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,488 shares of company stock worth $16,066,075. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

