Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,828 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,618,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,691,000 after buying an additional 427,812 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,378,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,569,000 after purchasing an additional 166,728 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,376,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,623,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,797,000 after acquiring an additional 17,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

Shares of CAH traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.64. 70,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,080,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.20. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

