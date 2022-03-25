Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,325 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,005,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 131,384 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $96,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,183 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.53. The company had a trading volume of 476,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.37 and a 52 week high of $36.03.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

About Juniper Networks (Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.