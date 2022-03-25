Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 351 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Tesla by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,685 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $2,019,636.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total transaction of $2,855,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,576 shares of company stock worth $74,305,104 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $7.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,006.21. 1,160,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,435,721. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $890.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $941.54. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $546.98 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $935.68.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

