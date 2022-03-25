Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 15,043 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.3% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.18. 653,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,486,313. The company has a market cap of $214.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In related news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

