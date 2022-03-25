Convergence Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.39. 48,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average is $42.33. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.34 and a 1 year high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,050 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

About STAG Industrial (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

