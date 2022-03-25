Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,402 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Prudential Financial makes up about 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,599,000 after buying an additional 44,535 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Prudential Financial by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,304,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,048,000 after purchasing an additional 108,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,081,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,174,000 after purchasing an additional 597,615 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,483,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Shares of PRU traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,708. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.08 and its 200-day moving average is $109.93. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.84 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.73%.

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,822.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,876 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,840 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.71.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.