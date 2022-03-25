Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,066 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.1% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Bank of Marin increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in QUALCOMM by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $157.72. 337,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,206,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.03. The firm has a market cap of $176.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

