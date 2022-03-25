Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 4,478 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.76.

MS traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $92.36. The stock had a trading volume of 271,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,045,703. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.79. The company has a market cap of $165.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,891 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

