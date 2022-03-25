Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $151.60

Shares of The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.60 ($2.00) and traded as low as GBX 147 ($1.94). Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 148.50 ($1.95), with a volume of 26,464 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 158.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 151.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97.

Conygar Investment Company Profile

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (ÂConygarÂ) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

