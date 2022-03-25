Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $151.60

Shares of The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 151.60 ($2.00) and traded as low as GBX 147 ($1.94). Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 148.50 ($1.95), with a volume of 26,464 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 158.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 151.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £88.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97.
Conygar Investment Company Profile (LON:CIC)
