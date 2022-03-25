Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Trading 4.4% Higher

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.52 and last traded at $31.52. 7,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 535,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.19 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.93.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.