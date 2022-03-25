Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,322 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at $373,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 15.5% in the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 12,732 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $217.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $415.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.42. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

