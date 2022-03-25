Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Purchases 1,097 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,371,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 454.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,022,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,620,000 after buying an additional 1,657,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $175.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.10 and a 200 day moving average of $166.32. The company has a market capitalization of $460.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

