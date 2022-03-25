Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Rating) was down 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.44 ($0.01). Approximately 8,225,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 14,040,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.30.

Coro Energy Company Profile (LON:CORO)

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Asia and the United Kingdom. The company's asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna Basin offshore Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Saffron Energy Plc and changed its name to Coro Energy plc in April 2018.

