Cortex (CTXC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.30 Million

Cortex (CTXC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000569 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a total market cap of $48.59 million and approximately $5.30 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cortex has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 192,544,906 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

