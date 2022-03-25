COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,824,900 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the February 28th total of 51,073,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 160.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CICOF remained flat at $$1.97 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,104. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile (Get Rating)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.