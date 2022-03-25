COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Short Interest Update

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,824,900 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the February 28th total of 51,073,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 160.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CICOF remained flat at $$1.97 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,104. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $2.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile (Get Rating)
