Cosmos Hits Market Capitalization of $8.08 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $8.08 billion and approximately $808.74 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $28.20 or 0.00063538 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,368.88 or 0.99954820 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00022545 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001902 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00014112 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

