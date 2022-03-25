CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.75.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 910.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 471.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $67.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.08. CoStar Group has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.78.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

