Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Insider Steven W. Lindeman Sells 35,000 Shares

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $947,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CTRA traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,414,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of -0.22. Coterra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.75.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.23%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Coterra Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

