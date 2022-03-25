Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COTY shares. StockNews.com lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, CEO Sue Nabi purchased 4,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $38,288.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bretten Gordon Von purchased 12,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,525.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,692 shares of company stock worth $290,907. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,737,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 1,037.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 165,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 150,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,871,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Coty by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,526,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,030,000 after acquiring an additional 785,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COTY stock remained flat at $$8.82 during trading hours on Friday. 15,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,075,387. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. Coty has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.00 and a beta of 2.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

