Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 564,032 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 12,552,878 shares.The stock last traded at $17.40 and had previously closed at $18.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.60. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.43.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $3,770,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $3,326,847.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,121,422 shares of company stock worth $1,046,857,167 over the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 49.4% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 8.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 9.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

