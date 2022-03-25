Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Update

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the February 28th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $25.54. 34,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,581. Covestro has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Get Covestro alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COVTY. Barclays raised their price target on Covestro from €72.00 ($79.12) to €73.00 ($80.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Covestro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Covestro from €61.00 ($67.03) to €53.00 ($58.24) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.