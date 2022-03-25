CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.16

Shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.16 and traded as low as $3.51. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 77,378 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in CPS Technologies by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

