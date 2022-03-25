Credit Suisse Group Raises Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target to $35.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FULC. Bank of America raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $788.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.70. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 421.89% and a negative return on equity of 47.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,238,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 21.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 25,448 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,844,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 71,855 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

