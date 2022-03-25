Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,100 shares, a growth of 46,810.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 531,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SLVO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.32. 1,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,513. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $6.59.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.