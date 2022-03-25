Credits (CS) Trading Up 1.2% This Week

Credits (CS) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $7.52 million and $90,455.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Credits has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

