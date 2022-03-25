Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.35.

CPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of TSE CPG traded up C$0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting C$9.70. 2,240,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,275,777. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.57 billion and a PE ratio of 2.36. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of C$3.67 and a 12-month high of C$10.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 0.85%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

