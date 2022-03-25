Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$12.00 at Raymond James

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CPG. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.52.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock traded up C$0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,150,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,308,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.95. The firm has a market cap of C$5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35. Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$3.67 and a one year high of C$10.08.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$900.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.7400001 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

