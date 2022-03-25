Crew Energy (TSE:CR) PT Raised to C$6.50

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

CR has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.50.

TSE:CR traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.16. 1,748,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,502. The stock has a market capitalization of C$634.32 million and a P/E ratio of 3.28. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.88 and a 52 week high of C$4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.13.

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,551,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,700,417.79.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

