Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$6.00 to C$6.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Crew Energy traded as high as C$4.16 and last traded at C$4.11, with a volume of 1315439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.86.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.50.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.03 per share, with a total value of C$75,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,551,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,700,417.79.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$626.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87.

About Crew Energy (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.