CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 23,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 652,074 shares.The stock last traded at $41.87 and had previously closed at $42.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CRH from €54.00 ($59.34) to €52.00 ($57.14) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.99.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.2266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in CRH by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in CRH by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in CRH by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 110,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in CRH by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 12.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

