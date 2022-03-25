Critical Contrast: Crimson Wine Group (CWGL) and The Competition

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Crimson Wine Group to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Crimson Wine Group $68.92 million $3.16 million 44.22 Crimson Wine Group Competitors $11.96 billion $2.00 billion -17.62

Crimson Wine Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Crimson Wine Group. Crimson Wine Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Crimson Wine Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Crimson Wine Group Competitors 275 1277 1446 32 2.41

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 101.39%. Given Crimson Wine Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crimson Wine Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crimson Wine Group 6.09% 0.59% 0.51% Crimson Wine Group Competitors -28.91% -141.93% -19.87%

Risk and Volatility

Crimson Wine Group has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crimson Wine Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.73, meaning that their average share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Crimson Wine Group (Get Rating)

Crimson Wine Group Ltd. engages in the production and sale of luxury wines. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also operates as an owner and operator of boutique, estate-based wineries that produce wines in the regions of California, Oregon and Washington. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, CA.

