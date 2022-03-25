Critical Review: Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) and Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF)

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) and Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Private Bancorp of America and Metro Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Private Bancorp of America 0 0 1 0 3.00 Metro Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Private Bancorp of America presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.46%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than Metro Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Metro Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Private Bancorp of America 28.05% N/A N/A Metro Bank N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Metro Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Private Bancorp of America $74.70 million 2.26 $20.75 million $3.73 8.05 Metro Bank $727.58 million 0.13 -$341.43 million N/A N/A

Private Bancorp of America has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Metro Bank.

Risk & Volatility

Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metro Bank has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Private Bancorp of America shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Private Bancorp of America beats Metro Bank on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Private Bancorp of America (Get Rating)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

About Metro Bank (Get Rating)

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

