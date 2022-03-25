Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Gap Up to $3.99

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.99, but opened at $4.30. Cronos Group shares last traded at $4.23, with a volume of 5,996 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRON shares. Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.54 to $3.24 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.25 and a current ratio of 19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 214.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

