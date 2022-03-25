Crown (CRW) Price Hits $0.0360 on Exchanges

Crown (CRW) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $776.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crown has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0360 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,445.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.26 or 0.00828547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00202895 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00024207 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,348,113 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

