Cruzani, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZNI) Short Interest Down 93.0% in March

Cruzani, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZNI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the February 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,294,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CZNI traded up 0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,151,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,013,805. Cruzani has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.00.

Get Cruzani alerts:

About Cruzani (Get Rating)

Cruzani, Inc is a franchise development company, which builds and represents franchise concepts and other related businesses throughout the U.S. as well as international markets. The company was founded on February 5, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cruzani Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cruzani and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.