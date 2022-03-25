Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

CYRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $94.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.69. 8,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,446. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.78. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $86.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 16.26 and a quick ratio of 15.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cryoport will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 1,410 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $43,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 3,298 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $102,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock worth $180,183 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. abrdn plc purchased a new position in Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,949,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cryoport by 54.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $91,030,000 after acquiring an additional 484,718 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Cryoport by 36.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $96,373,000 after acquiring an additional 386,940 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 5,775.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 231,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,411,000.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

