Crypto Sports Market Capitalization Reaches $206,770.28 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0755 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 50.9% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $206,770.28 and approximately $609.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 45.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

