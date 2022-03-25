CryptoEnergy Tops 24-Hour Volume of $173.00 (CNRG)

CryptoEnergy (CNRG) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. In the last week, CryptoEnergy has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoEnergy has a total market capitalization of $46,555.44 and $173.00 worth of CryptoEnergy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoEnergy coin can currently be bought for $1.68 or 0.00003783 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoEnergy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00035387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00112822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CryptoEnergy Profile

CryptoEnergy is a coin. CryptoEnergy’s total supply is 3,675,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700 coins. CryptoEnergy’s official website is cryptoenergy.io/en . CryptoEnergy’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_Energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoEnergy is a unique project that combines investing in oil with investing in crypto. CryptoEnergy will develop a series of oil exploration and extraction activities in a licensed location. In parallel, it will issue a digital asset that will be exchanged for the oil to be produced in the location. “

Buying and Selling CryptoEnergy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEnergy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoEnergy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoEnergy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoEnergy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.