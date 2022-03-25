CryptoZoon (ZOON) Reaches Market Cap of $1.41 Million

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $1.41 million and $2.72 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoZoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00046251 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.12 or 0.06985049 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,332.16 or 0.99887181 BTC.

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 126.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.87 or 0.00299385 BTC.

About CryptoZoon

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 763,610,240 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoZoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoZoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.