CUE Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $85,714.87 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CUE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $85,714.87 and approximately $22.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.25 or 0.00025279 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00046674 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.02 or 0.06995396 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,392.17 or 0.99723315 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00042676 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

