Cutera Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 3,812 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 511% compared to the typical daily volume of 624 call options.

In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,106.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Cutera by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cutera by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Cutera by 0.9% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cutera by 7.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cutera by 3.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

CUTR traded up $5.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.15. 5,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,885. The stock has a market cap of $923.77 million, a P/E ratio of 730.82 and a beta of 1.59. Cutera has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. Cutera’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cutera will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

