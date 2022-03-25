CVA Family Office LLC Acquires 3,339 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 132,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 232.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.0% during the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG opened at $151.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $365.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.33. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $130.29 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.